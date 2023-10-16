Pharaoh: A New Era

Remember the happy sim-builder days? Back when the world hadn't yet gone to hell, there were plenty of them, and Sierra Entertainment had a whole series just called "City Builders" that included the original Pharaoh and one of my absolute favourite games of all time, Caesar III.

This kind of thing is of course available on GOG.com, which like a messiah has managed to save our childhood memories so they can be replayed in modern times. The problem is that the games aren't made for 4K screens, 16,000 DPI mice and modern hardware. Despite the fact that I can get my Pharaoh fix from GOG to start, it's effectively unplayable.

And this is where Triskell Interactive comes in. They've teamed up with Dotemu, who have remade two of my other favourite games, Raptor: Call of the Shadows and Double Dragon, and they've made a remake, or rather, they've recreated it, because it's not just scaled up and adapted, so at first you're a little confused.

The graphics have changed, it's a bit more cartoony, but in 4K. It's made as a game in the context of the DLC Cleopatra, Queen of the Nile, but both the music and the interface have been remodelled quite a bit, and a number of user-friendly features have been added to compensate for the isometric 2D perspective. Overall, I'm happy with these changes, though I would have preferred the old way of viewing the status of the inhabitants' houses and keeping the old street noise, but that's about it.

It must have been quite a task, because I compared it to the original and the missions are completely 1:1 in layout and everything. At the same time, it has been done without putting too much strain on the computer, and I'm close to saying that next year's top-of-the-range mobile phones would be able to handle it reasonably well.

The gameplay is simple on the surface, but with quite a few layers. You have to fulfil certain requirements and build a city from scratch (or you can skip missions, or just go into Sandbox mode and do whatever you want. This means providing water, food, law enforcement, and fire services, making sure the gods are happy (because otherwise there are consequences), and that you have a reasonable economy in the city, a military to protect you, and that you take advantage of the Nile's water fertilising your fields. It's simple, yet quite engaging, and what should have been a quick test of the first mission quickly turned into hours of screen time.

It's probably nostalgia talking, but as I said, I like the graphical style of the original game better, the new one is a bit too cartoony, and even though the new GUI objectively provides a better overview, I do miss the old one - but it's probably a matter of getting used to it. On the other hand, extra points for being a real remake and not just an update of the old graphics. Having said that, the price of 23 Euro might be a bit too much, so it's a good thing that Steam is often running special offers on the game.

