Phantom: Covert Ops

Phantom: Covert Ops gets first free content update

Several challenge maps and new cheat modes are added to the stealthy VR shooter.

Phantom: Covert Ops, the kayak-based VR action-stealth game by nDreams that we reviewed a couple of months ago, just got its first free content update, and it adds five new challenge maps, some fun-sounding cheats, and a bunch of bug fixes and quality of life improvements (detailed here).

The cheats include 'Loose Cannon' (infinite grenade launcher ammo), 'Powder Keg' (exploding heads), 'Unfathomable' (reverse kayak controls), and 'Target Hunt' (pop-up target practice), and the update is available now via the Oculus store (both Quest and Rift).

Written by Kalle Max Hofmann

"In spite of its somewhat absurd premise, Phantom: Covert Ops offers a nice overall package that convinces from an audio-visual perspective."



