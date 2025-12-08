Phantom Blade: Zero will reveal its release date at The Game Awards

HQ

As third-person action games look to break away from the Soulslike label that has pinned them down for the past few years, we're starting to see some exciting concepts come out of the genre. Phantom Blade: Zero has had a lot of eyes on it since its first trailer debuted, and fans are curious to see when they'll be able to play the game for themselves.

We'll soon know that information, as The Game Awards has revealed that Phantom Blade: Zero will announce its release date this week at the event. As a reminder, The Game Awards kicks off at 00:30 GMT/01:30 CET on the 12th of December. We'll be staying up late to give you the latest scoops, including the Phantom Blade: Zero release date.

We're not sure whether this will be a firm date or more of a window, but we'll likely have to wait until the show itself to find out. It's possible that the game could join the growing line-up of 2026 hits, or it could potentially take another year out and be in our hands for 2027. What do you think?

If you can't get enough of Phantom Blade: Zero, be sure to check out our interviews below:

HQ