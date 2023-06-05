Phantom Blade: Zero will not feature microtransactions

HQ

Phantom Blade: Zero looked like one of the more interesting games from the PlayStation Showcase. We got to see gameplay, which was rare in its own right at the event, but it also looked interesting to say the least.

With combat that had me harking back to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and a lot of cool visuals, Phantom Blade: Zero certainly caught a lot of eyes. Now, over on Discord, the developer has confirmed that we won't see any microtransactions in the game.

That means everything from equipment to cosmetics will be unlocked naturally through gameplay. It's almost sad we see this as the exception to the rule nowadays, but it's good to hear, nonetheless.

Phantom Blade: Zero will also reportedly not be leaning into the difficulty often associated with Soulslikes, and will take a less punishing approach.

Are you excited for Phantom Blade: Zero?

Thanks, MP1st.