Phantom Blade Zero will have a Red Dead Redemption 2-style honour system

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Phantom Blade Zero isn't just including cinematic fights for us to enjoy, as it'll also have an intricately crafted honour system, according to the game's director Soulframe. Within this system are two main aspects, but the player character's internal code of honour seems to have effects that go outside of making sure you give your opponent a second to pick up his weapon when he drops his sword.

In a new interview posted onto Phantom Blade Zero's social media, we see Soulframe talk through the game's honour system. There are two distinct elements to it: Wu and Xia. Wu concerns outward expression through the martial arts combat, but Xia is much more internal. In the game, we'll see a connection between side missions and main missions, effectively allowing you to create a great butterfly effect by acting with honour. Should you follow your code, you'll see your actions have a greater impact on the world as a whole.

We'll have to see how this system is embedded into the game, because although an honour system might sound like something from Red Dead Redemption 2, we doubt we'll be tipping our hat to every NPC in Phantom Blade Zero to gain honour. It seems we'll instead get big decisions at pivotal moments to see if we'll stick to our code of honour or abandon it when it matters most.