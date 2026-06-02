Phantom Blade Zero promises a pre-order launch later this summer

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It's State of Play day, so of course we can expect to see a bit of Phantom Blade Zero, the Sekiro-like action game from S-Game coming our way this September. If you'd been hoping for a gameplay deep dive, or pre-order confirmations, then unfortunately you're out of luck. For now, at least.

As confirmed in a brief new trailer shown off at the State of Play presentation tonight, Phantom Blade Zero will return later this summer, for a gameplay deep dive. Once that's been shown, S-Game will open up pre-orders. It's likely that the developer simply wanted to give Phantom Blade Zero its own moment in the spotlight, rather than chuck its big gameplay deep dive in a packed show where there isn't really the space.

A trailer for a trailer isn't always the best news, but there's still time left for us to get hyped for Phantom Blade Zero ahead of its launch this September.