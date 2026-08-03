Phantom Blade Zero, Ocarina of Time Remake, Call of Duty and more top wishlists for 2026 releases

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While a lot of us have Grand Theft Auto VI at the top of our wishlists, data from trailer views, article counts, and wishlists have shown that plenty of gamers have other titles they're eagerly waiting for.

In a new compilation of data from The Game Business, we see the other big winners of 2026 outside of Grand Theft Auto VI, and some of them may surprise you. When we look at games based on their trailer views and article counts, we see that Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is topping the charts. Trailing behind its 152 million trailer views is Marvel's Wolverine, which boasts 128 million views for its trailers.

Insomniac's next superhero game is also at the top of IGN's wishlist, but when we look at overall video views for games this year, another mega franchise stands at the top. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has pulled in 694 million views, but again Marvel's Wolverine pulls in second.

If we want to look at a place where Wolverine can't compete, then Steam is the platform to go to. There, without console exclusives muddying the waters, we see the wishlist charts put Phantom Blade Zero on top, with The Blood of Dawnwalker close behind. Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV fill out the 3rd and 4th spots, with Control: Resonant completing the top 5.

What's your most anticipated game of the year?