Phantom Blade: Zero looks too good to be true in boss fight gameplay

S-Game made many jaws drop to the floor when they showed off Phantom Blade: Zero in 2023's PlayStation Showcase. The Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice-looking game seemed to have incredibly smooth animations, many cool weapons to slaughter enemies with and a fast, yet impactful, combat system. I got some flashbacks to when Sony confirmed Black Myth: Wukong for PS5. It seemed a bit too good to be true, but the Chinese developers keep giving us proof that we might be in for something really great.

They have, as promised, given us more gameplay from Phantom Blade: Zero. These approximately five minutes of unedited gameplay revealing a new fascinating boss and two new weapons get me even more hyped for it, so it's nice that the team reaffirms that the release date will be announced later this year.