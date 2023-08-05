Phantom Blade: Zero is getting a demo in 2024

HQ

Phantom Blade: Zero will be getting a 30-minute playable demo in 2024, as confirmed by the game's director.

Shown off at the recent PlayStation Showcase, Phantom Blade: Zero seems to take a lot from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but it won't be too difficult, allowing players to feel as cool as the combat looks as they take down their enemies.

The game will also feature no microtransactions, and have a fleshed-out single player story along with multiplayer features too. It's looking like a sleeper hit for the PS5, and hopefully we'll learn more about this game.