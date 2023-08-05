Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Phantom Blade: Zero

Phantom Blade: Zero is getting a demo in 2024

It'll be 30 minutes but should give us a good taste of what's on offer.

Phantom Blade: Zero will be getting a 30-minute playable demo in 2024, as confirmed by the game's director.

Shown off at the recent PlayStation Showcase, Phantom Blade: Zero seems to take a lot from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but it won't be too difficult, allowing players to feel as cool as the combat looks as they take down their enemies.

The game will also feature no microtransactions, and have a fleshed-out single player story along with multiplayer features too. It's looking like a sleeper hit for the PS5, and hopefully we'll learn more about this game.

Phantom Blade: Zero

