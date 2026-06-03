Phantom Blade Zero has been delayed to October

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Many of us expected to see Phantom Blade Zero in PlayStation's big summer State of Play. Well, we did, but not as much as we hoped. All we got was a short teaser trailer that promised a much more exciting one would be shared when pre-orders start this summer. Kind of weird to do when the game was set to launch in September. Here's the explenation.

S-Game confirms that Phantom Blade Zero has been delayed from the 9th of September to the 29th of October. The developers need these additional 50 days to improve how the game feels and looks, as they've realised they can polish the experience a bit more:

"We have upgraded a number of character models and reworked many environments across the game, pushing them toward the highest standard we can currently achieve. We have also spent additional effort preserving as much of this visual impact as possible even without relying on ray tracing. Of course, ray tracing will further enhance the visuals, but our priority is to make sure the core look, atmosphere, and intensity of Phantom Blade Zero come through at full force for as many players as possible."

We didn't get to see much of these things in the teaser, but expect a lot more later this summer, as we're promised a 15-to-20-minute State of Play dedicated to Phantom Blade Zero sometime in the near future. The large majority shown in that will be completely new gameplay that proves that the extra wait is worth it.