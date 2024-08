HQ

Back during Summer Game Fest we previewed the upcoming action-soulslike Phantom Blade: Zero, and found it to be quite impressive. Since then, we've heard rumblings of a Fall 2026 release window, but if that's the case it already looks quite polished.

The developer S-Game brought a new demo to this year's Gamescom, and PlayStation has recorded some highlights which once again shows intense, brutal moments.

You can see the video below.