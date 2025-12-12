Phantom Blade: Zero finally gets a release date

HQ

While not nearly as revolutionary as the first "gameplay trailer" suggested, S-Game's upcoming action-game still seems expansive in scope, and deep in detail. The game has been under development for a long time, but finally it has a concrete release date thanks to a new trailer shown at the Game Awards.

The trailer confirmed that the game will launch on PS5 and PC on September 9th 2026, so still a bit far out from now.

It also puts a huge emphasis on cutscenes and story, and you can see it below.