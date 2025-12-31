Phantom Blade: Zero achieves 1 million wishlists

HQ

When Phantom Blade: Zero finally got its release date at The Game Awards, developer S-Game also opened up wishlists so people could keep track of the game and show their interest. Since then, it seems quite a lot of people have showcased their intent to buy Phantom Blade: Zero.

As the official Phantom Blade: Zero social media accounts posted earlier in the week, the game now has more than 1 million wishlists, racked up in just 15 days since its store pages first added the function. This is spread across Steam, the PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store.

Phantom Blade: Zero looks like it'll be a cinematic action game when it arrives, letting us partake in duels that feel as if they're right out of our favourite samurai flicks. It has drawn a lot of attention since its first reveal trailer, and while wishlists don't equate to sales, if all goes well for Phantom Blade: Zero, it could soon be pacing up the sales charts when it releases on the 9th of September.