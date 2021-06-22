Phantom Abyss is releasing today via Steam Early Access

Phantom Abyss, a roguelike multiplayer game with an intriguing twist, has now released via Steam's Early Acess after featuring last week during Devolver Digital's E3 conference.

The game tasks you with finding precious treasures within trap-filled temples that are always shifting in layout. Phantom Abyss has a mechanic similar to Dark Souls, where players can watch the failed attempts of others to try to avoid danger themselves. These attempts are displayed in a ghost-like form and you can learn from up to 20 of them within a single run. What is cool is that these could be from your friends on Steam.

You can take a look at the game's latest trailer from E3 in the video above.