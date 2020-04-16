Phantasy Star Online 2 out now on Xbox One

It has been an almost decade-long wait for western fans, but yesterday, it finally happened: Phantasy Star Online 2 is now officially out on Xbox One. What's more, it's the first version of the game to land outside Japan. But when you're on a roll why stop there? Sega has also revealed that Phantasy Star Online 2 "will launch on Windows 10 next month" so PC players can join in the funs as well.

If you think that sounds too good to be true, it actually kind of is - there is one small catch. The game has only been released in North America. That said, there is nothing stopping you from playing it in Europe, and the easiest way for you to do so is to head over to the Xbox.com and just download it to your console, or change your region to USA on your Xbox One, download the game, and change it back.

It's not too inconvenient though and beggars really can't be choosers, especially after waiting for so long. There will also be daily login bonuses and other events until April 28. Will you sign up for Sonic Team's ARKS Cadet program and help save the universe?