Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis now released for PC and Xbox

Today is a great day to start playing Phantasy Star Online 2 as Sega has now released the completely revamped Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis for PC and Xbox. It includes a new world to visit with bigger areas and a new weapon system, which allows you to combine two weapon types to make switching between them smoother. There are also new abilities and a vastly improved character creator.

The thing you'll notice first should however be the fact that the graphics are remade from the ground up. This means higher resolutions, way more details, better looking environments, enhanced lightning, new effects and so on.

If you have been playing Phantasy Star Online 2, you can easily play this one as you can move between the two games, and it is free-to-play.