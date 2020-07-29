You're watching Advertisements

Yes, this is happening - the Japanese MMORPG Phantasy Star Online 2 is landing on Steam next week, August 5 to be precise. Not only that, but players can also acquire a lot of unique Valve-themed rewards in the game. Check more info below if you're intrigued.

In the blog post, Sega announced that the next major content update, Episode 4, will be released alongside with Phantasy Star Online 2. In addition, the Steam version will feature cross-play and cross-progress with other available platforms.

As for the rewards mentioned above? First, for Half-Life Collaboration Item, log-in to Phantasy Star Online 2 on Steam, then you can retrieve the reward from the Visiphone, under "Receive Campaign Items."

If you want the Team Fortress 2 and Half-Life: Alyx Pack, you need to log-in to PSO2 on Steam and complete any quest once on Normal/Casual difficulty or higher.

Other than these packs, you can also get Portal 2 and Weapon Camos Pack, Half-Life 2 Collaboration Item, and Half-Life: Alyx Collaboration Item and more bonuses. For more details and requirements, please check the official website.

