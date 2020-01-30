Phantasy Star Online 2 features both English and Japanese

It is finally happening. Eight years after Phantasy Star Online 2 was originally released in Japan, the game is heading west. Beta tests are starting for Xbox One on February 7, and now the official Twitter account has cleared up a frequently asked question:

"Hello, Arks! Here are some things you need to know about #PSO2 and the upcoming Closed Beta Test!

1. Phantasy Star Online 2 will feature full English voice acting! Choose between English and the original Japanese voices at any time!"

Unfortunately, no EU release of the game has been confirmed yet, but Sega has said they are working on releasing the game for as many people as possible. And we do hope it will be sorted out sooner rather than later because no doubt European fans would feel a bit betrayed if the game finally made it west after almost a decade - but stayed in the USA.