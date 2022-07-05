Phantasy Star Online 2 coming to PlayStation 4 next month

HQ

Phantasy Star Online 2 was released ten years ago in Japan, but for some reason, the game stayed in Asia until 2020 when it finally premiered for PC and Xbox in the west. Western PlayStation gamers still haven't been able to join the fun though - but soon they will be.

As revealed by the official Twitter account for the game, PlayStation 4 gamers will be able to join the free-to-play title with both Phantasy Star Online 2 and the standalone expansion Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (which was released in 2021). As the game has been out for quite some time, you can expect a title that really is crammed with content, as well as finely tuned battles.

The Phantasy Star Online series actually started out on Dreamcast 22 years ago, and was a pioneer for Japanese MMORPG at the time. Do you have any memories from Phantasy Star Online and will you play the sequel on PlayStation 4?