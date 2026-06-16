PGL will be hosting a Tier 1 Counter-Strike 2 tournament in China in April 2027

HQ

Tournament organiser PGL has announced that it will soon be hosting a major event in China. The organiser will be bringing many of the biggest and most notable names in the Counter-Strike 2 scene together for a huge event where $1 million will be on the line, all between April 14-26.

We aren't told about the exact location of the event besides it being in the "China visa region", and likewise no information has been issued about the host venue. We also won't know the attending teams for some time, as invited squads will be determined by a team's VRS standing leading up to the tournament, all while qualified teams will be selected through a Road to China event across multiple regions at the start of 2027.

PGL has confirmed that the event will be a LAN format and will be played in front of a live audience.