PGL Wallachia Season 8: BetBoom Team crowned victor after defeating Aurora Gaming

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After a hectic week, PGL Wallachia Season 8 has officially come to a close. The Romanian tournament has wrapped up and the $1 million prize pool has been dished out, the majority of which has landed in the pocket of BetBoom Team, after the organisation defeated Aurora Gaming in the grand final and claimed the trophy for their own.

It was a rather convincing win for BetBoom, who dispatched Aurora in a 3-0 fashion, all after also overcoming the team in the upper bracket final, in a closer 2-1 match. This result means that BetBoom is rewarded with both the trophy and $300,000 for its efforts.

This is also the first major trophy that BetBoom has lifted since it won PGL Wallachia Season 5 back in June 2025. No doubt it will be hoping to use this success as a springboard to even more trophies, especially with DreamLeague Season 29 and BLAST Slam VII happening in May.