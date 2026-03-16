PGL Wallachia Season 7: Team Yandex beats Team Liquid to claim the trophy

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We're into a very hectic period of the Dota 2 competitive calendar, as the PGL has just finished hosting the seventh season of its Wallachia-based tournament, and as soon as later this week, matches in the ESL One Birmingham tournament will commence.

Talking about the former event, we have a victor to report upon. After recently winning DreamLeague Season 27 at the end of 2025, the Russian Team Yandex is back on top, all following defeating Team Liquid in PGL Wallachia's Season 7 final in a tight 3-2 manner.

This result has seen Team Yandex heading home with as much as $300,000 in prize money, plus the trophy, but more importantly, it has put the team in a good place and as one to watch heading into ESL One Birmingham when that starts on March 22.