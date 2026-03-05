esports
Dota 2
PGL Wallachia Season 7: Here are the opening day fixtures
The Dota 2 tournament kicks off this Saturday.
If you have been hungering for more competitive Dota 2, the good news is that PGL Wallachia Season 7 is set to commence very, very soon. The Romanian tournament will be kicking off on Saturday, March 7, with action then running for just over a week until a victor is crowned on March 15 and $300,000 in prize money is handed to the winner.
To this end, PGL has now revealed the opening fixtures for the tournament, meaning we know the first games that each of the 16 attending teams will be competing in. For this information, simply look below.
- OG Esports vs. Vici Gaming at 8:00 GMT/9:00 CET
- Parivision vs. Yellow Submarine at 8:00 GMT/9:00 CET
- Xtreme Gaming vs. Team Spirit at 11:00 GMT/12:00 CET
- Aurora Gaming vs. Mouz at 11:00 GMT/12:00 CET
- Team Liquid vs. BetBoom Team at 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET
- Team Falcons vs. Team Nemesis at 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET
- Tundra Esports vs. Natus Vincere at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET
- Team Yandex vs. Heroic at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET
Will you be tuning into PGL Wallachia Season 7 this weekend?