PGL Wallachia Season 7: Here are the opening day fixtures

HQ

If you have been hungering for more competitive Dota 2, the good news is that PGL Wallachia Season 7 is set to commence very, very soon. The Romanian tournament will be kicking off on Saturday, March 7, with action then running for just over a week until a victor is crowned on March 15 and $300,000 in prize money is handed to the winner.

To this end, PGL has now revealed the opening fixtures for the tournament, meaning we know the first games that each of the 16 attending teams will be competing in. For this information, simply look below.



OG Esports vs. Vici Gaming at 8:00 GMT/9:00 CET



Parivision vs. Yellow Submarine at 8:00 GMT/9:00 CET



Xtreme Gaming vs. Team Spirit at 11:00 GMT/12:00 CET



Aurora Gaming vs. Mouz at 11:00 GMT/12:00 CET



Team Liquid vs. BetBoom Team at 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET



Team Falcons vs. Team Nemesis at 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET



Tundra Esports vs. Natus Vincere at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET



Team Yandex vs. Heroic at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET



Will you be tuning into PGL Wallachia Season 7 this weekend?