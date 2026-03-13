PGL Wallachia Season 7: All of this weekend's Playoffs fixtures

HQ

We're into the final stages of the Dota 2 event, PGL Wallachia Season 7, as the Playoffs are underway, with the remaining eight teams battling it out in the hopes of lifting the trophy. The tournament will conclude in a couple of days, on Sunday, March 15, and with this being said, you might be curious as to what the fixtures look like for the days ahead.

Already, the first round of action has commenced. The event uses a double-elimination format, meaning four teams are fighting elimination today, while the other four are scrapping for a spot in the Upper Bracket Final. To this end, here are the fixtures for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's games.

Friday, March 13

Lower Bracket Round 1:



Heroic vs. Vici Gaming - ongoing!



Aurora Gaming vs. Tundra Esports - 11:00 GMT/12:00 CET



Upper Bracket Semifinals:



BetBoom Team vs. Team Spirit at 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET



Team Yandex vs. Team Liquid at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET



Saturday, March 14

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals (LBQ):



Winner of Aurora/Tundra vs. Loser of Yandex/Liquid at 8:00 GMT/9:00 CET



Winner of Heroic/Vici vs. Loser of BetBoom/Spirit at 11:00 GMT/12:00 CET



Upper Bracket Final:



Winner of BetBoom/Spirit vs. Winner of Yandex/Liquid at 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET



Lower Bracket Semifinal:



Winner of LBQ #1 vs. Winner of LBQ #2 at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET



Sunday, March 15

Lower Bracket Final:



Loser of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal at 9:00 GMT/10:00 CET



Grand Final:



Winner of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final at 13:00 GMT/14:00 CET



Who do you think will go the distance at PGL Wallachia Season 7?