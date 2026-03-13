esports
Dota 2
PGL Wallachia Season 7: All of this weekend's Playoffs fixtures
The major Dota 2 tournament will come to a close in a couple of days.
HQ
We're into the final stages of the Dota 2 event, PGL Wallachia Season 7, as the Playoffs are underway, with the remaining eight teams battling it out in the hopes of lifting the trophy. The tournament will conclude in a couple of days, on Sunday, March 15, and with this being said, you might be curious as to what the fixtures look like for the days ahead.
Already, the first round of action has commenced. The event uses a double-elimination format, meaning four teams are fighting elimination today, while the other four are scrapping for a spot in the Upper Bracket Final. To this end, here are the fixtures for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's games.
Friday, March 13
Lower Bracket Round 1:
- Heroic vs. Vici Gaming - ongoing!
- Aurora Gaming vs. Tundra Esports - 11:00 GMT/12:00 CET
Upper Bracket Semifinals:
- BetBoom Team vs. Team Spirit at 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET
- Team Yandex vs. Team Liquid at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET
Saturday, March 14
Lower Bracket Quarterfinals (LBQ):
- Winner of Aurora/Tundra vs. Loser of Yandex/Liquid at 8:00 GMT/9:00 CET
- Winner of Heroic/Vici vs. Loser of BetBoom/Spirit at 11:00 GMT/12:00 CET
Upper Bracket Final:
- Winner of BetBoom/Spirit vs. Winner of Yandex/Liquid at 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET
Lower Bracket Semifinal:
- Winner of LBQ #1 vs. Winner of LBQ #2 at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET
Sunday, March 15
Lower Bracket Final:
- Loser of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal at 9:00 GMT/10:00 CET
Grand Final:
- Winner of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final at 13:00 GMT/14:00 CET
Who do you think will go the distance at PGL Wallachia Season 7?