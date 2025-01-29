English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Counter-Strike 2

PGL reveals the Counter-Strike 2 Cluj-Napoca 2025 tournament's attending teams

16 organisations will flock to Bucharest for the event.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In a couple of weeks, the best Counter-Strike 2 teams from around the world will leave behind the Polish city of Katowice to instead head to the capital city of Romania, Bucharest, for another huge Counter-Strike 2 event. PGL will be hosting the Cluj-Napoca 2025 tournament throughout middle-to-late February, with this seeing 16 teams in attendance and battling it out for a slice of a $1.25 million prize pool.

With the event almost here, the 16 teams for the tournament have been confirmed, and as for who they are, you can see the full list below:


  • The MongolZ

  • FaZe Clan

  • Mouz

  • Team Falcons

  • Furia

  • PaiN Gaming

  • Eternal Fire

  • 3DMax

  • MiBR

  • Complexity

  • SAW

  • BIG

  • FlyQuest

  • Astralis

  • Wildcard

  • Virtus.pro

The Cluj-Napoca event will run from February 14 and last until the 23rd, when a winner is decided and sent home with $400,000 worth of prize money.

Counter-Strike 2

Related texts

0
Counter-Strike 2Score

Counter-Strike 2
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrick has continued defusing bombs, rescuing hostages and buying obscene amounts of weaponry in this sequel to the classic Counter-Strike...



Loading next content