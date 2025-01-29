PGL reveals the Counter-Strike 2 Cluj-Napoca 2025 tournament's attending teams

HQ

In a couple of weeks, the best Counter-Strike 2 teams from around the world will leave behind the Polish city of Katowice to instead head to the capital city of Romania, Bucharest, for another huge Counter-Strike 2 event. PGL will be hosting the Cluj-Napoca 2025 tournament throughout middle-to-late February, with this seeing 16 teams in attendance and battling it out for a slice of a $1.25 million prize pool.

With the event almost here, the 16 teams for the tournament have been confirmed, and as for who they are, you can see the full list below:



The MongolZ



FaZe Clan



Mouz



Team Falcons



Furia



PaiN Gaming



Eternal Fire



3DMax



MiBR



Complexity



SAW



BIG



FlyQuest



Astralis



Wildcard



Virtus.pro



The Cluj-Napoca event will run from February 14 and last until the 23rd, when a winner is decided and sent home with $400,000 worth of prize money.