PGL Bucharest 2026: FUT Esports claims trophy after dominant grand final against Astralis

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After a busy tournament that started over Easter, PGL Bucharest 2026 came to a close over this past weekend, meaning a team has been crowned champion and the trophy has been handed out.

The grand final match-up saw FUT Esports and Astralis coming together and after a rather dominant performance from the former, FUT Esports walked away as the victor following a 3-1 result.

This means that the team is heading home with $200,000 in prize money, while Astralis gets $93,750 for its efforts. Otherwise, thanks to beating 3DMax in the third-place match, The MongolZ is walking away with $75,000 in prize money due to finishing third overall.

As for what's next for FUT Esports, the team has a minor break, as it will next appear at BLAST Rivals Spring 2026, which commences on April 29.