PGL announces three Wallachia events for 2025

This past weekend saw the conclusion of the second season of Dota 2 competitive action in the Wallachia region of Romania, all as part of tournament organiser PGL's efforts. It turns out this second batch of action won't be the last for the country and region, as PGL has promised a big return to Wallachia in 2025, with three events scheduled throughout the year.

The first, Season 3, will be held between March 8-16, with qualifiers between January 5-12, all before the next, Season 4, is hosted between April 19-27, with qualifiers on February 1-8. The last currently planned event will be Season 5, and this will happen between November 15-23, with qualifiers set for between September 21-28.

Each tournament will see $1 million on the line and 16 teams in attendance, and PGL has even promised hospitality packages too to ensure the best are able to attend, with this including roundtrip flight tickets, accommodation for eight people per team at a minimum four-star hotel, food, beverage, and snack coverage, and a dedicated practice room to boot too.

PGL CEO Silviu Stroie comments on the return to Wallachia adding: "As the Wallachia series grows, we are committed to delivering an even more engaging and dynamic experience for the fans. We are grateful for the incredible support and enthusiasm from the community, and we look forward to raising the bar even higher in 2025."

Are you excited for a big year of Wallachia action in 2025?