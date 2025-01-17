PGA Tour golf event forced to change location due to the LA wildfires

HQ

The wildfires in Los Angeles have forced to move a golf competition from the PGA Tour to a different location. The Genesis Invitational was expected to take place between 13 and 16 February, at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades, California.

That location has not been destroyed, but the surrounding are has been devastated. More than 23,000 acres have been burnt in the fires, that have also cause at least 25 casualties and destroyed 12,300 thousand structures.

"The PGA Tour's focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of those affected by the unprecedented natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles," the tour said. "We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of first responders and the tireless work being done to put an end to the tragic wildfires. A new location has not been announced.

The wildfires are still ongoing, but firefighters are working hard to control them. Some sport competitions in LA were postponed, but most have now resumed, including NBA, with two local teams, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, already playing as normal.