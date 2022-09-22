PGA Tour 2K23 shows career mode in a new trailer

HQ

HB Studios and 2K Games have released a new trailer highlighting MyCAREER mode in the upcoming golf game PGA TOUR 2K23.

Your career starts by creating a new character with different options in MyPLAYER. Then it's time to start playing in Korn Ferry Tour, and in time work your way up to PGA TOUR. There you can play with the likes of Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Collin Morikawa, Brooke Henderson ja Tony Finau.

MyPLAYER customization is said to be "deeper than ever", with new player archetypes and skill trees. Of course, you should choose a style that suits your personal taste: are you a long-driving power hitter, short game expert or something in between? Another part of making the game your own is to adjust and personalize your own clubs.

For the first time ever in this franchise, a variety of caddies appear alongside player with branded apparel and gear.

As is expected, the career mode is presented in a style of a broadcast with commentators Rich Beem, Luke Elvy and Henni Koyack.

PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are coming out on October 11, and then followed by PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition on October 14. Available platforms are Xbox Series X (and S), Xbox One, Playstation 5, Playstation 4 and PC (Steam).