news
PGA Tour 2K23

PGA Tour 2K23 and The Witcher 3 free to play this weekend

Microsoft's Free Play Days program has four really interesting games for you to try out on Xbox.

HQ

By now, you are probably well familiar with the Microsoft program Free Play Days, which is basically a selection of games that you can download and play as much as you like each weekend for subscribers of Xbox Live Gold (which by the way is being replaced with Game Pass Core in September) and Game Pass Ultimate. Now this week's free titles have been introduced, and it's a very nice selection of four games.

Starting now until Monday morning at 8:00 BST / 9:00 CEST you can freely enjoy PGA Tour 2K23, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (to make this even better, it's the Complete Edition), Meet Your Maker and TramSim: Console Edition. If you wish to keep any of them, they are all on sale during this period and you will also be able to keep your save file.

Will you try any of these games out?

