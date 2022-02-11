PGA Tour 2K21, Valkyria Revolution and more free-to-play on Xbox this weekend

HQ

As is tradition, Microsoft offers a selection of games that are free to download and play for everyone who has Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This weekend is no different, and we're getting a more than decent selection to enjoy with prices slashed as well until Monday at 8:00 GMT / 9:00 CET.



Valkyria Revolution - Standard Edition at 80% off



PGA Tour 2K21 - Standard Edition at 75% off / Baller Pack at 35% off



Riders Republic - All editions at 50% off / Year 1 Pass at 35% off



You will obviously get to keep your save file as well, so if you decide you buy any of these, you can easily just continue your progression. It should also be mentioned that Riders Republic is free to play for all formats.