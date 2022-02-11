Cookies

PGA Tour 2K21, Valkyria Revolution and more free-to-play on Xbox this weekend

You can each game for a discount as well.

HQ

As is tradition, Microsoft offers a selection of games that are free to download and play for everyone who has Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This weekend is no different, and we're getting a more than decent selection to enjoy with prices slashed as well until Monday at 8:00 GMT / 9:00 CET.

You will obviously get to keep your save file as well, so if you decide you buy any of these, you can easily just continue your progression. It should also be mentioned that Riders Republic is free to play for all formats.

