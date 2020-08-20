PGA Tour 2K21 on the Switch will feature Course Designer mode

You're watching Advertisements

PGA Tour 2K21 will arrive on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Stadia on August 21st, and one of its most interesting features is the Course Designer mode, which will let players create their own courses. Already confirmed for all other versions, there were doubts as to whether this mode would be available on the Nintendo Switch version. 2K has finally decided to tackle that question via Twitter, by confirming that the Switch version will also include the Course Designer mode.

Not only has it been confirmed that the editor will be available on the Nintendo Switch, through a free update on launch day, it has also been revealed that the editor will support crossplay, implying that players will be able to share courses across all platforms, regardless of where they were created.

2K also clarified that the Switch version will not support the Joy-Con motion sensors, only allowing traditional gameplay.