PGA chief will apologise to Rory McIlroy and his wife after abuse from American fans at Ryder Cup

Team Europe managed an impressive win in the Ryder Cup last weekend, surviving a late resurgence from the American team on the final day, ending 15-13 after Team Europe had a seven-point lead at one point. They did it even with the oppressive atmosphere in New York, with fans furiously booing the European players... to the point that it crossed a line.

Derek Sprague, chief executive of PGA of America, said that people crossed a line and European golfers deserve an apology, particularly Rory McIlroy, world No. 2, whose wife Erica was hit by a bottle thrown by a fan.

"It's unfortunate that people crossed the line last week," Sprague told the Golf Channel (via BBC). "There's no place for that at the Ryder Cup, no place for it in the game of golf and we are not happy with what happened last week."

"I haven't spoken to Rory or Erica but I do plan on sending them an email with my heartfelt apologies because of what occurred", said Sprague.

Rory McIlroy, from Northern Ireland, is currently ranked second by Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). He ended a eleven-year drought of major championships by winning his first Masters Tournament this year.