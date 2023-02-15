Peyton Reed says the Ant-Man movies are intended as a trilogy

HQ

Some of Marvel's biggest characters have transcended the nature of a trilogy, with Captain America and Thor being two examples of characters that expanded into a fourth solo movie. While Ant-Man will be getting his third film in a couple of days when Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania premieres, there have been reports that state Marvel is already concepting a fourth solo movie for the character. However, director Peyton Reed is of a different mindset.

Speaking with Lifehacker Australia, Reed noted that he sees the Ant-Man movies as a trilogy, at least for how this story has been conveyed.

"I think in the back of your mind, for an optimistic person, you're like oh, it would be great to do a trilogy of these movies. I grew up with trilogies, Back to the Future, Star Wars, the Indiana Jones trilogy. So to me, it's like I treated this like a three act structure of this story."

Reed continued by adding that there were set up points and things in the first and second movie and that Quantumania acts as a "trilogy capper", one that is looking to be "the most epic, but also the most intimate, that deals with things on a grand scale, but really strengthens and broadens those family dynamics and the character."

Ahead of Quantumania's release, would you be excited to see Paul Rudd back as Ant-Man for a fourth solo outing?

Catch our review of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania here.