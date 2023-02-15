Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Peyton Reed says the Ant-Man movies are intended as a trilogy

Despite former reports suggesting that Marvel is already thinking of where a fourth film can take Scott Lang.

Some of Marvel's biggest characters have transcended the nature of a trilogy, with Captain America and Thor being two examples of characters that expanded into a fourth solo movie. While Ant-Man will be getting his third film in a couple of days when Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania premieres, there have been reports that state Marvel is already concepting a fourth solo movie for the character. However, director Peyton Reed is of a different mindset.

Speaking with Lifehacker Australia, Reed noted that he sees the Ant-Man movies as a trilogy, at least for how this story has been conveyed.

"I think in the back of your mind, for an optimistic person, you're like oh, it would be great to do a trilogy of these movies. I grew up with trilogies, Back to the Future, Star Wars, the Indiana Jones trilogy. So to me, it's like I treated this like a three act structure of this story."

Reed continued by adding that there were set up points and things in the first and second movie and that Quantumania acts as a "trilogy capper", one that is looking to be "the most epic, but also the most intimate, that deals with things on a grand scale, but really strengthens and broadens those family dynamics and the character."

Ahead of Quantumania's release, would you be excited to see Paul Rudd back as Ant-Man for a fourth solo outing?

Catch our review of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania here.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

