Peyton List returns as a supernatural sleuth in the second season of School Spirits

While you can argue that it lacks a good quantity of content and even a somewhat decent quality of its content, Paramount+ is a streamer that pretty much only cranks out original content, which is a huge positive. While it has many projects still debuting episodes on a weekly basis, it even plans to bring back existing seasons in the near future like 1923 and the drama series School Spirits.

The second season of the show will return at the end of the month and in it we can expect Peyton List's Maddie to be back and once again looking to solve her own murder and also attempt to figure out a way to free herself from the afterlife before it's too late.

The show will return on January 30 to be exact, and with that being the case, a full trailer for this next batch of episodes has debuted, which you can see in full below.