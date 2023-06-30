PewDiePie takes a longer break from YouTube to become a dad

HQ

Even though we haven't heard a whole lot from him recently, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg remains one of the biggest streamers on YouTube. But now it's time for him to take a break, something he reveals in his latest video called Saying bye for a while now.

And the reason for this makes sense, as PewDiePie is becoming a parent together with his wife Marzia. He doesn't say for how long he will be gone, which probably is a wise decision in a case like this:

"Just wanted to say, it's getting very close now. Very close to becoming a dad. I'm very, very, very excited. I don't know what it's gonna be like. I don't know if I'll have time to make videos. Is it gonna be chaos? I don't know, but I imagine I will not upload for a while. So, just wanted to say thank you for all the support in these vlogs. We're so happy you guys have enjoyed them and we can share a bit of our life here, but I think, for now, we might take a little break until we come back again. And yeah, just wanted to let you guys know. Thank you."

The Swedish streamer moved to Japan earlier this year, and this is likely where the baby will be born. The fact that Felix and Marzia was expecting has been known since February.

Thanks, ComicBook.com.