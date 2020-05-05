PewDiePie signs an exclusive streaming contract with Youtube

PewDiePie, aka Felix Kjellberg, is certainly one of the most loved and criticised Youtubers in the world. Google/YouTube has, undoubtedly because of this popularity, good and bad, decided to pursue an exclusivity deal with the iconic content creator - a deal he has decided to take.

By adhering to this agreement - whose terms are not known at the moment, but it will probably be a lot of money - PewDiePie renounces to collaborate with all the other live streaming platforms to devote himself entirely to his Youtube channel.

After taking a break, Kjellberg decided to devote himself entirely to live streaming shows, which is why he decided to accept the proposal made by Google. Here's what he wrote in a press release: "Live streaming is something I'm focusing a lot on in 2020 and beyond, so to be able to partner with YouTube and be at the forefront of new product features is special and exciting for the future".

It seems that for several months now the streaming platforms have been competing for the most promising and famous YouTubers and Twitch streamer. Just last year, Mixer - Microsoft's live streaming platform - managed to snatch Ninja and Shroud from Twitch's hands, also allowing the platform to become more popular and used among users.

Given the millionaire figures obtained by Ninja and Shroud from Microsoft for those exclusive agreements, we don't exclude that PewDiePie has managed to get a really advantageous contract from Google. What do you think of this move studied by Google?

Thanks to TheVerge.