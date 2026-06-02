PewDiePie launches his own entirely free rival AI platform

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Swedish influencer PewDiePie may be closing the door on his family life, keeping his channel about himself and his personal endeavours, but this doesn't mean that the creator has small ambitions.

In a new YouTube video, PewDiePie confirms that he has now launched an AI platform called Odysseus, which is regarded as a "self-hosted interface for talking to language models - chat, autonomous agents, tools, model serving, email, research, and more."

What makes this platform different to say ChatGPT, is that it doesn't run on cloud services and instead looks to use your own hardware to offer solutions, all on top of keeping your data to itself and local, meaning your information doesn't end up in the hands of tech giants.

PewDiePie speaks more about his goals for Odysseus in the video below and if you want to try it for yourself, you can head over here.