PewDiePie is closing the door to family life in Japan on YouTube

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One of the world's first truly major gaming streamers, Swedish star Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, has long since slowed down, started a family, and moved to Japan. There, we've been able to follow their lives through a vlog series that has been very popular.

Now, however, it seems this is coming to an end, as he writes in his newsletter (via Reddit) that his son Björn turns three in July and is slowly becoming more aware of the world around him. Kjellberg wants him to grow up away from the internet and not have to be recognised everywhere, though he adds that Björn can join in again when he's old enough to make his own choices. He also doesn't rule out the possibility that the family might still post something on social media from time to time.

It's worth noting that this seems to apply only to the vlogs, so we'll likely still see more PewDiePie videos, though with a different focus than the family. Nevertheless, it increasingly feels like he's winding down, and here at Gamereactor, we'd like to take this opportunity to thank this pioneer for all the entertainment over the years.