Peugeot seems to signal upmarket rebrand with new concepts

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Peugeot is mainly known for an even portfolio mostly aimed at the affordable pricing brackets, but with new concepts unveiled at Beijing International Auto Show, they may be signalling a rebrand to something... posher.

While initially unveiled for a Chinese audience, Peugeot did specify that the concepts are "produced in China for China, as well as for export from China to Peugeot's overseas markets". It doesn't seem like those markets are European - yet - but these two, Concept 6 and Concept 8, feels like a wider reset for the brand's ambitions.

Concept 6 is the saloon, and Peugeot says it "merges the elegance of a sedan with the dynamism of a shooting brake, evoking Peugeot's long heritage of grand tourer estates". The Concept 8 is the SUV and was described at them show as being "pure and essential design".

You can see the first image below.