Petra commits to G2 Gozen following a stint as an inactive player

HQ

G2 Gozen has been in turbulent waters as of late, as the women's Valorant division for G2 Esports has been staring down the barrel of a rebuild. Some of its players have been toying with the idea of heading elsewhere, albeit even if Michaela "mimi" Lintrup made the decision to stay until at least 2028. Now it looks like G2 Gozen doesn't have to worry about one of its other stars, as Petra "Petra" Stoker has also recommitted to the organisation.

We don't yet know the extent of this commitment as no contract information is being thrown around yet. What we do know is that Petra is "back" and that she is returning to the active line-up and seeing Mathilde "Nelo" Beltoise move to the bench.

So, the heart of G2 Gozen remains intact, all well ahead of Game Changers EMEA Stage 3 in the autumn.