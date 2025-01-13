Petition to stop Hogwarts Legacy 2 becoming a live service game has already received over 13,000 signatures

As you probably know, Warner's gaming ventures haven't exactly rocked the market in recent years. They have gone all-in on so-called live serivce titles, which have often flopped mercilessly, most notably Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

This while the company's more traditional single-player titles have been all the better received both in terms of gamers and the media, the best example of which is Hogwarts Legacy. One would have thought that they would focus more on the profitable bits, but almost a year ago it was announced that they intend to increase the live service investments instead.

Warner has also said that they plan to link the upcoming TV series with Hogwarts Legacy, which means that Hogwarts Legacy 2 (whenever it is released) seems to be quite a different game compared to its predecessor. But live service elements and TV show tie-ins are not what fans want, and accordingly a petition to stop this has now been started.

Most petitions of this kind don't amount to anything, but this one has already amassed over 13,000 names from fans of the first game who are hoping that Warner executives won't have the nerve to screw up the sequel, and let Avalanche Software make the single-player adventure of their dreams.

What do you think about it yourself, are live service elements with season passes and more microtransactions as well as TV series connections something you missed in the original?