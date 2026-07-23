Petition to repeat World Cup final between Spain and Argentina because of "corrupt referee" reaches 80,000 signatures

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It has already been days since Argentina lost the World Cup final to Spain, but some fans are not ready to move on, and a Change.org petition to repeat the final between Spain and Argentina has gathered over 80,000 signatures (specifically 82,152 at the time of writing, three days after being launched).

The petition was launched by Gisela Sánchez, and claims the referee was "corrupt", without pointing to anything specific, but likely referring to the two yellow cards shown to Enzo Fernández, which left Argentina with ten players during the entirety of the extra time (forgetting that the referee, Slavko Vinčić, made a clear mistake when he disallowed a goal by Nico Williams because of a potential foul against an Argentine player, when the norm under VAR should be to let the play finish and then check on VAR if there were any fouls in the build-up, something Argentina knows very well as it was applied to them in the match against Egypt).

Sánchez also invents her own motivations: "The recent final between Argentina and Spain was marred by the controversial and corrupt performance of the referee, who, according to video evidence, was bribed to influence the outcome of the match".

"Several videos are circulating on social media showing refereeing decisions that clearly favored one team over another, altering the natural course of the match", the petition adds, saying this is "a matter of justice for Argentina, but for the future of world football".

It should be noted that many petitions are created on Change.org: there are dozens of petitions requesting the final to be replayed (most not even reaching 100 signatures). After the France vs. Spain semi-final, a similar petition was launched with over 80,000 signatures, complaining over a foul that happened before the penalty. Inversely, a petition to disqualify Argentina from World Cup reached over 10,000 signatures after the England semi-final...