Petition to investigate the judges that awarded France a gold medal at the Winter Olympics reaches 15,000 signatures

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the American couple who won silver at the Winter Olympic Games in Ice Dance, said that they have mixed feelings, and some disappointment, after missing out on the gold medal for only 1.43 points behind the French couple Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron.

"I think there were a lot of emotions flooding through us yesterday. I think there was some disappointment for sure", said Chock to People, adding that they felt they made a winning performance. And it turns out that at least 15,000 people think the same, as a petition titled "Require the IOC and ISU to Investigate the Judges Awarding France the Gold" in Change.org has over 15,000 signatures since Wednesday.

"Questions have arisen surrounding the judgment that awarded France's athletes, L. Fournier Beaudry and G. Cizeron, the Gold medal in Ice Dance. It is alleged that the scoring lacked transparency, and specific moves which should have attracted penalties were overlooked", says the petition.

The French couple has been controversial beyond the sporting aspects, because Cizeron was recently accused of being "controlling, demanding and critical" by his former ice partner, and Fournier Beaudry is married to her former ice dance partner, who was suspended for sexual assault.

"It is imperative that an independent investigation be launched into the judging process of the Ice Dance event in question. The credibility of the Games is at stake, and learning from the lessons of "SkateGate," we must prevent history from repeating itself", says the petition.