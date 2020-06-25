Cookies

The Last of Us: Part II

Petition started to change the story of The Last of Us: Part II

Disgruntled gamers have come together to take steps to change ND's masterpiece to their liking.

Don't worry, we won't spoil The Last of Us: Part II for you, but we can tell you that some gamers have now started a new petition. This time, people want the story changed in Naughty Dog's latest adventure since it wasn't to their liking and more than 15,000 people have signed it so far.

We really, really doubt anything good will come of this other than a good laugh for everyone not involved. Beware, however, as the petition site has major spoilers, so click through with care.

