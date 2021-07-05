Petition started to cancel Hideo Kojima's Xbox game

After several rumours claiming that Microsoft will be the publisher of Hideo Kojima's next title, it seems like either a very unhappy or funny gamer has decided to solve this in a way that probably never has solved anything - an online petition:

"Kojima is betraying his loyal fans. He has been blinded by greed. We must help him come back to the winning side. PLEASE SHARE THIS PETITION EVERYWHERE.

Not everyone has good enough internet to stream games. Not everyone has enough money to buy a new console or build a new pc. Please Kojima, don't leave us."

The petition is named Cancel Kojima Xbox exclusive game and you can check it out over here. At the time of writing, it has below 1000 signatures, so it seems like people just might not care as much as one might think - and the fact that the game is just a rumour probably doesn't help either.