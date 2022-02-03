Petition for Days Gone 2 has reached almost 150,000 supporters

HQ

The struggles from Bend Studio to make a proper sequel to Days Gone has been fairly well documented after a series of reports from Bloomberg last year. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, several ex-employees have told similar stories that supports the Bloomberg story and ultimately, Bend Studio was made a support studio by Sony before they got to do their own project - which isn't Days Gone 2.

This made a whole lot of fans disappointed, and as is tradition on the internet amongst disappointed people, someone started a petition. This usually doesn't mean anything at all, they get a few thousand people to sign, and is eternally forgotten and that's about it. This one has continued to climb though. In April we reported that it had reached 80 000 names, and since then - it has continued to climb a lot.

The petition is hosted on Petition.org and currently has a whopping 145,000 people signed up. To say that Deacon St. John struck a chord with the PlayStation community sure ain't no exaggeration.

While we do not know what Bend Studio is making instead of Days Gone 2, a very reasonable speculation is that it is one of the at least ten live service titles Sony will release during the upcoming four years, which we reported about yesterday. We believe this as the studio had a job listing last summer in which they were looking for a Senior Network Programmer who would be tasked with "support of low-level network issues, multiplayer engine design/architecture, PSN platform services".

Have you signed the Days Gone petition yourself?