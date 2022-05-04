Petition against Amber Heard reaches new heights

HQ

The legal battle between Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp is still rumbling on, and in its wake the ongoing petition against the actress has gained new momentum. Last week we reported on how more than two million people signed it to have Amber removed from the upcoming blockbuster Aquaman 2. But now, barely six days later, another million individuals have signed the petition and the total number of signatures at the time of writing is an incredible 3.2 million.

No, you can't really say that things are going particularly well for Heard and her public image, something that has now even led her to firing her entire PR team just days before she was due to testify herself. According to sources close to the actress, she has become increasingly frustrated with the way her story was not portrayed accurately in the media.

Whether the petition will actually have an impact is of course unclear, but it certainly increases the pressure on DC to act. So the question is how much bad press they can take before they decide to act on it all. For those of you who are curious, you can read and sign the petition here. How do you feel about the ongoing court battle between Amber and Depp, who do you predict will emerge victorious from the spectacle?