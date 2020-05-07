Peter Weller is back as Robocop in Mortal Kombat 11

Yesterday, we had plenty to share about the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 expansion 'Aftermath', which ads content for both single- and multiplayer. However, there was one thing that really stole all attention, and that was the reveal of the new guest character, which is none other than Robocop.

If you thought his voice sounded very genuine - you are right on the money because late yesterday, the series creator and long time producer Ed Boon revealed the following on Twitter:

"Also FYI: That IS Peter Weller's voice as Robocop."

Basically, the original actor of Robocop is back as Robocop in a gesture we're sure the fans will appreciate. We know we do.