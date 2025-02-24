Peter Parker won't be "relegated to the couch" in Marvel's Spider-Man 3

HQ

Yuri Lowenthal - the actor who plays Spider-Man in Insomniac's web-slinging titles - has confirmed that Peter Parker will be back in the third game, and he won't just be standing idly by while Miles Morales saves New York.

"There are very few things that I can say about this game," Lowenthal told The Direct. "But you have somehow landed on the one thing that I can answer, and that's that, yes, Peter is not gone. He will be a part of the next game and he won't be relegated to the couch, I promise."

The ending of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 caused a lot of players to raise an eyebrow, as it seemed that Peter Parker was taking an early retirement as Spider-Man, knowing that Miles Morales had him covered. As people jumped to conclusions about what this might mean, it seems that it's just a way to end Marvel's Spider-Man 2, so Peter can end up back in the spandex saddle for the third game.